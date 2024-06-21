Watch CBS News
Local News

Vegetation fire breaks out in Pittsburg neighborhood

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now - Afternoon Edition 6/21/24
PIX Now - Afternoon Edition 6/21/24 06:27

PITTSBURG – Fire crews in the East Bay are battling a brush fire that broke out in a Pittsburg neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Around 3:50 p.m., the Contra Costa County Fire Protection Announced that crews responded to what was described as a "large" vegetation fire on the 2200 block of Santa Maria Drive.

Firefighters did not say how many acres have burned or any other details about the fire.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

First published on June 21, 2024 / 4:25 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.