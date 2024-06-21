Vegetation fire breaks out in Pittsburg neighborhood
PITTSBURG – Fire crews in the East Bay are battling a brush fire that broke out in a Pittsburg neighborhood Friday afternoon.
Around 3:50 p.m., the Contra Costa County Fire Protection Announced that crews responded to what was described as a "large" vegetation fire on the 2200 block of Santa Maria Drive.
Firefighters did not say how many acres have burned or any other details about the fire.
This is a breaking news update. More details to come.