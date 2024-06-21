Vegetation fire breaks out in Pittsburg neighborhood

PITTSBURG – Fire crews in the East Bay are battling a brush fire that broke out in a Pittsburg neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Around 3:50 p.m., the Contra Costa County Fire Protection Announced that crews responded to what was described as a "large" vegetation fire on the 2200 block of Santa Maria Drive.

Firefighters did not say how many acres have burned or any other details about the fire.

Contra Costa Fire crews are currently on scene of a large vegetation fire in the 2200 block of Santa Maria Dr. in Pittsburg. Standby for updates. pic.twitter.com/w5ZBVgXvJ9 — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 21, 2024

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.