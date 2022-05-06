19-year-old suspect identified in Pinole bowling alley shooting

PINOLE (CBS SF) -- Police identified a 19-year-old man Thursday as the suspect in a March double-shooting at a bowling alley in Pinole.

The shooting happened on March 27 at the Pinole Valley Lanes on the 1500 block of Pinole Valley Road at around 8:15 p.m. Officers who arrived found two people suffering from gunshot wounds and a search for a suspect was unsuccessful.

The investigation determined that two groups of people got into an argument inside the bowling alley and the argument continued into the parking lot, Pinole police said.

Sirjantz Moliga Pinole Police Department

In the parking lot, the suspect fired several rounds, hitting the two victims and several cars. Both were hospitalized, treated and released, police said.

Police identified the suspect as Sirjantz Moliga and asked the public to provide any information on his whereabouts.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call the Pinole Police Department at 510-724-1111.