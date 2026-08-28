Phil Tippett studio in Berkeley closing; memorabilia and movie props up for grabs

Fans of some of Hollywood's most iconic movies lined up outside legendary filmmaker Phil Tippett's Berkeley studio Friday, hoping to take home a piece of movie history.

Tippett, an Oscar-winning animator and pioneer of visual effects, is closing his longtime studio, and much of what remains inside is being offered to collectors and movie buffs this weekend.

The studio contains props and memorabilia from films including "Starship Troopers," "RoboCop" and "Star Wars." Tippett and his team helped create the visual effects for those movies by building physical props during the pre-CGI era of filmmaking.

Tippett said he has mixed feelings about parting with some of the items.

"I'd get a little twinge of regrets sometimes. But I don't have any place to put anything. And I really don't like to have my work stuff in the house," said Tippett.

Among the items being kept are the two Oscars Tippett won for his work on "Jurassic Park" and "Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi."

"They're the big-ticket items and they were the most significant moments in my journey," said Tippett.

The liquidation drew a long line outside the studio on Friday morning, with collectors, movie fans and former employees searching through the items.

Kevin K., who worked at the studio around 1989, returned with a particular connection to the memorabilia. He worked on props for "Jurassic Park," including the movie's iconic jeeps.

"This was where I mostly worked, this area here," said Kevin K. "If you see any of the Jurassic Park Jeeps, I may have built one of them."

He hoped to buy one of the Jeeps he helped build.

"I just get a couple of things that just kind of reminded me of the place," said Kevin K.

Michael Wong, a Berkeley resident, was among those looking for vintage movie posters.

"This is probably pretty rare," said Wong, as he picked up a poster.

Tippett said the liquidation is part of the studio's Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Although he is closing the Berkeley studio, he said he is not ready to retire and plans to continue working.

"I will die with my sword in my hand," said Tippett. "We had almost a 40-year run. It was a good run."

The liquidation continues Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 914 Grayson Street Berkeley studio.