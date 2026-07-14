PG&E warns of possible Bay Area, Central Coast power shutoffs because of heat, wind conditions

Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers in the Bay Area and Central Coast were set to lose power beginning on Wednesday because of weather conditions, the utility said Tuesday.

PG&E said the combination of dry conditions, high temperatures, and high winds was prompting it to prepare for public safety power shutoffs in parts of the following counties:

Alameda

Contra Costa

Fresno

Marin

Merced

Monterey

San Benito

San Joaquin

San Luis Obispo

Santa Barbara

The utility said the outages could begin as soon as Wednesday morning and last until Thursday evening, affecting some 8,000 customers.

In a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon, PG&E meteorologist Evan Duffey said the upcoming wind event was unique from other recent PSPS events due a ridge of high pressure forming over Oregon that is increasing offshore wind flow while keeping the cooler marine layer suppressed.

"So we're kind of going to get that resurgent wind, but without the usual marine layer recovery that we get with the fog return and the high humidity values, especially at night," said Duffey. "And as a result of that, an increased wind but continued dry conditions, we have a relatively short, but significant, period where we'll have elevated fire weather concerns in portions of our territory."

PG&E said it was monitoring weather patterns would provide updates as additional information is available. Residents and businesses can find updated public safety power shutoff information www.pge.com/pspsupdates.