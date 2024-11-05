Suspect in police pursuit arrested after driving into water at Petaluma Marina

Authorities took a man into custody off the Petaluma Marina on Tuesday following a pursuit that ended in the water.

According to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, a deputy tried to pull over the man, but he did not stop. Deputies said he then led them on a pursuit to the marina, which ended when he drove his vehicle into the water and attempted to flee.

A photo from the sheriff's office showed the vehicle submerged off the marina.

11/5/24 2:42 PM: Suspect in custody, more information to follow. 11/5/24 2:16PM: Police activity at Petaluma... Posted by Sonoma Sheriff on Tuesday, November 5, 2024

The man was allegedly armed, deputies said.

Authorities were able to contain the man and were attempting to negotiate with him for a peaceful resolution. Shortly after 2:30 p.m., deputies on a boat were able to take the man into custody.

Sonoma County sheriff's deputies take a man into custody off the Petaluma Marina on Nov. 5, 2024. CBS

Deputies did not release the suspect's name. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

The incident has led to the suspension of SMART train service through the area as of 3 p.m. A bus bridge has been established for northbound service between Novato San Marin and the Petaluma Downtown stations.