Petaluma police arrest man who allegedly punched victim, took cellphone

CBS/Bay City News Service

PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Petaluma police arrested a 26-year-old Mendocino man suspected of punching a person and taking his mobile phone Monday.

Petaluma police said the victim told officers he was walking near a Chevron filling station in the 1400 block of East Washington Street just before 11 p.m., when the suspect approached him and punched him before taking his phone.

Officers found someone matching the description of the suspect a short time later in the area of Lucchesi Park and detained a man later identified as Tate Madson. 

Officers arrested Madson -- who had three outstanding arrest warrants -- on suspicion of robbery and on the warrants.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 10:00 AM

