Vegetation fire burns 15 acres in Petaluma along Old Adobe Road

PETALUMA -- Firefighters knocked down a vegetation fire in Petaluma Friday afternoon.

Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit said the fire burned about 15 acres near the 1600 block of Old Adobe Road near Corona Road east of U.S. Highway 101.

The fire was originally reported at 4:46 p.m. and Cal Fire said forward progress was stopped as of 4:55 p.m. Crews are working on strengthening containment lines and putting out hot spots.

No injuries were reported. People were being urged to avoid the area.

