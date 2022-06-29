Pedestrian struck by vehicle in San Jose

SAN JOSE (BCN/CBS SF) -- A pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle and has been transported to the hospital with a life-threatening injury, the San Jose Police Department announced at 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

Units are currently at the scene of the traffic collision, which occurred at Leeward Drive and Arden Way.

The driver is at the scene and cooperating, according to the SJPD.

There is no further information at this time.