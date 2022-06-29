Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in San Jose

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now
PIX Now 12:33

SAN JOSE (BCN/CBS SF) -- A pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle and has been transported to the hospital with a life-threatening injury, the San Jose Police Department announced at 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

Units are currently at the scene of the traffic collision, which occurred at Leeward Drive and Arden Way.

The driver is at the scene and cooperating, according to the SJPD.

There is no further information at this time.

First published on June 28, 2022 / 7:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.