Elderly pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in San Francisco's Richmond District

An elderly pedestrian died from injuries suffered after being struck by a vehicle in San Francisco on Monday, authorities said.

The incident happened at about 2:08 p.m. at the intersection of Anza Street and Arguello Boulevard in the city's Richmond District. The San Francisco Police Department said officers arrived and rendered aid to the pedestrian before medics arrived to take the victim to the hospital. The pedestrian was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The advocacy group Walk San Francisco said the pedestrian was an 80-year-old who was hit by a tow truck while crossing the street. Police said the truck's driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation. No arrest was made, police said.

The pedestrian was not immediately identified.

"I am deeply saddened by the death of a pedestrian following yesterday's collision at Anza Street and Arguello Boulevard. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones," said San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie in a social media post on Tuesday. "Street safety is public safety, and every San Franciscan should be able to walk through our neighborhoods safely. We will continue working to make our streets safer and prevent tragedies like this from happening."

A Walk San Francisco spokesperson said in a press release that too many people are being hurt and killed simply getting around San Francisco, with the city's traffic fatality tracker showing 13 of the 19 people killed in all traffic crashes in the city this year were pedestrians.

"San Francisco, including Mayor Lurie and the Board of Supervisors, has committed to do more to address traffic safety," said spokesperson Marta Lindsey. "But we need action more than words."

Lurie's Street Safety Initiative, established in December 2025, includes a traffic safety task force, a public-facing dashboard tracking key milestones, traffic calming installations and infrastructure, and integrating the city's automated speed camera pilot program into the city's designated high-risk corridors.

"When nothing matters more than speed, we need the City to do everything in its power to prevent dangerous speeding," said Lindsey. "That means pursuing legislation so San Francisco can expand the speed camera program; adding speed humps at the neighborhood scale; lowering speed limits everywhere possible; and installing turn calming and protected daylighting at dangerous intersections so drivers can't take turns too fast."

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444.