Parking changes aim to ease congestion at Palisades Tahoe this ski season

By Andrew Haubner

LAKE TAHOE — The ski season has started at Palisades Tahoe and will open up at other resorts across the region this week.

There are some changes coming to some Tahoe resorts. From Palisades to Heavenly to Kirkwood, parking reservations will be required.

It's free to reserve for a weekend starting the preceding Tuesday, but if you want to reserve further out, you can pay. Patrick Lacey with Palisades Tahoe said those reservations that are further out will cost $30.

So for locals, the answer is easy.

"[I] cater my schedule so it's Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and then I got Monday through Wednesday off, so that's when I'll be here," local civilian Brandon Lee said.

Palisades is also hoping visitors will take public transit to ease traffic and congestion on the hill.

But that's in the future. For today, there is happiness that the season is back yet again.

First published on November 22, 2023 / 5:22 PM PST

