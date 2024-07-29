Man accused of causing Northern California's Park Fire makes first court appearance

Park Fire suspect makes first Butte County court appearance Park Fire suspect makes first Butte County court appearance 02:24

BUTTE COUNTY — The man accused of causing the Park Fire in Northern California had his first appearance in court on Monday and is being charged with reckless arson along with several enhancements.

Ronnie Dean Stout II, 42, was arrested Thursday in connection to the Park Fire, which has burned hundreds of thousands of acres.

As detailed by the Butte County District Attorney's Office, a man was seen pushing a car that was on fire down into a gully near Alligator Hole in upper Bidwell Park—allegedly spreading the flames that would become the Park Fire.

During the hearing, Stout waived the reading of the charges against him.

Witnesses said they saw Stout watch the fire develop under his 2007 Toyota Yaris, put his car in neutral, and push it backward. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said the California Highway Patrol investigated and found the car was in neutral.

"This didn't have to happen. He was pulling off the side of the road over the burn and into the grass and trying to get out of the grass by making an effort to rev the engine and get out, causing a fire," Ramsey said.

Ramsey said that Stout claims he got scared and left but denies a witness statement that he pushed a flaming vehicle down the gully. He said that Stout claims it was an accident.

Stout has two prior felony convictions: one from 2001 and one from 2002. He was released from prison in October 2018.

Ramsey said this would be Stout's third strike if it is found the Park Fire caused serious bodily injury or death.

"For reckless arson, the upper term is four years. With his prior strikes, you can double that. Not make it 25 to life, but you can double that," Ramsey said.

Ramsey said Stout's blood alcohol content was above the legal limit when he was arrested Thursday and said that "involuntary intoxication is not a defense for arson."

Stout did not enter a plea during Monday's hearing. No bail was set and a continued arraignment will be on August 1.