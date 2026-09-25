Mountain lion sightings in Palo Alto neighborhoods prompt investigation

Police in Palo Alto have launched an investigation and urged residents to be aware of their surroundings Friday after multiple mountain lion sightings in the community.

According to officers, the department received two reports of a mountain lion being seen in a neighborhood near Middlefield Road and Colorado Avenue on Thursday. Police and animal control officers went to the scene but could not find the animal.

On Friday, police received an additional report of a mountain lion near the 1600 block of Sand Hill Road, near the Stanford University campus and more than three miles from Thursday's sightings. Officers did not locate the mountain lion.

Police said Friday afternoon that the mountain lion has not shown aggressive behavior.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, mountain lions typically pose little threat to humans and attacks on people are rare. Since 1890, there have been fewer than 50 verified mountain lion attacks on humans in the state, with six fatalities.

The agency offered several safety tips when encountering a mountain lion:

• Stay alert on trails. Keep pets leashed and walk with small children, don't let them run ahead.

• Never approach a mountain lion. Give them an escape route.

• DO NOT RUN. Stay calm. Do not turn your back.

• Face the animal, make loud noise and try to look bigger. If with small children, put them on your shoulders.

• Do not crouch down or bend over.

Palo Alto police urged residents to call 911 immediately if a mountain lion is seen.