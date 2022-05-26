Man sought after exposing himself to Palo Alto teenage girl

PALO ALTO -- Palo Alto police investigators are looking for a man who exposed himself to a high school-aged girl as she walked past his parked pickup truck on Arastradero Road Tuesday morning.

Police released a sketch of the suspect Wednesday afternoon.

At about 9:05 a.m. Tuesday, police dispatchers received a call about an indecent exposure incident that just occurred in the 600 block of Arastradero Road. Officers responded immediately, but they could not locate the suspect.

The investigation revealed that the victim was walking westbound on the north sidewalk of Arastradero Road when she approached the truck, which was parked along the side of the road. The girl saw a man standing on the sidewalk side of the truck with his arm on its open window ledge. The victim then noticed that the man's pants were unbuckled and that he was masturbating.

The suspect made eye contact with the girl and said something to her in Spanish. She continued to walk past him and later notified police.

Palo Alto Police Department

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 25 years of age. He was wearing a light blue T-short and gray pants. The victim said he had a shaved head with black hair, and he was also clean-shaven. He stood about 5'10" tall and weighed 150 pounds.

The suspect's truck was described as a white, older model pickup truck, possibly a Ford model, with gardening equipment in the back of the truck. The truck did not have any decals on it nor did it have an extended cab or any storage racks in its bed.

The victim met with a police sketch artist Wednesday.

Palo Alto detectives are actively investigating this case. There have been similar cases reported recently to Palo Alto police.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may recognize the suspect from the sketch is asked to contact the Palo Alto Police Department at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.

