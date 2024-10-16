Suspect in Palo Alto golf club attack arrested for attempted murder

Police in Palo Alto arrested a suspect Wednesday morning in connection with an attempted murder, the department said.

On Monday at about 3:45 p.m., a woman called police reporting that her boyfriend had just been attacked with a golf club along the creek embankment adjacent to the 2000 block of East Bayshore Road.

Officers arrived and located a man suffering from a head injury. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

According to the investigation, at about 3:35 p.m., the woman and her boyfriend had been on the embankment when they were confronted by a male acquaintance holding a golf club. The woman said that the two men argued, at which time the acquaintance allegedly struck her boyfriend in the head with the club while threatening to kill him.

Franco Serapio Palo Alto Police Department

According to the woman, after her boyfriend fell to the ground, the suspect allegedly picked up a nearby kitchen knife and again threatened to kill him. When the woman intervened, the suspect reportedly fled on his bicycle.

Detectives identified the suspect as 48-year-old Franco Serapio of Menlo Park.

A warrant was issued for Serapio and he self-surrendered to jail Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder, criminal threats and misdemeanor brandishing of a weapon.