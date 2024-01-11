Palisades Tahoe reopens day after deadly avalanche; KT-22 and other lifts remain closed

While Palisades Tahoe reopened to skiers 24 hours after a fatal avalanche, the resort's iconic KT-22 lift and a number of other lifts were still closed as debris clearance and "rigorous snow safety" measures were taken.

The resort shut down Wednesday morning after the frightening incident that happened underneath KT-22 found four skiers caught in the avalanche, including two people who were buried but were not hurt. One man -- later identified by authorities as as 66-year-old Kenneth Kidd -- died and a second person was injured, officials confirmed during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

The Palisades Tahoe website indicated the ongoing closure of the KT-22 due to avalanche debris impacting normal operations.

"Access roads are required to get snowcats and snowmobiles up the mountain to spin the lift, and it requires a lot of work to put these roads in," the statement on the website read. "With the heavy snowfall we saw overnight, we were not able to reestablish the road."

The statement went on to say that it would "be a rigorous snow safety morning for both Palisades and Alpine" on Thursday as crews assessed all terrain on both mountains given the early closure due to the avalanche and the heavy snow that fell through the evening. The Sierra was under a Winter Storm Warning that didn't expire until early Thursday morning.

According to the Palisades lift and trail status webpage, a total of 16 lifts and 67 trails were open. In addition to KT-22, there were nine additional lifts that were closed on Thursday, with four shut down on the lower mountain and another six closed on the upper mountain. The Alpine lift and trail status page indicated there were eight lifts and 40 trails open with five lifts closed for the day.

The resort's social media account on the X platform also posted a message of condolences regarding the deadly avalanche late Thursday morning.

"Yesterday's tragedy was incredibly difficult for our community. Our heart-felt condolences are extended to all who suffered loss and trauma resulting from this incident," the message read.

"Your efforts were remarkable," the statement continued. "It is times like this that show just how deeply we care for one another. Not just at Palisades Tahoe, but in the ski community as a whole. There is comfort in knowing that we can support one another through the worst days."