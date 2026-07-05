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Pair of earthquakes hit near Gilroy, Aromas

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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Two earthquakes struck Sunday morning near Gilroy and Aromas, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The first quake, a magnitude 3.0, struck just after 7 a.m. with a depth of about 3 miles, 7 ½ miles southeast of Gilroy, the USGS states. Residents in Hollister and Gilroy reported feeling weak shaking.

A second quake hit at 7:45 a.m. about 12 miles away in Aromas, with a magnitude of 3.2 and a depth of about 4 ½ miles. Residents in Salinas, Watsonville, Hollister and San Juan Bautista reported feeling weak shaking, according to the USGS. 

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