Pair of earthquakes hit near Gilroy, Aromas

Two earthquakes struck Sunday morning near Gilroy and Aromas, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The first quake, a magnitude 3.0, struck just after 7 a.m. with a depth of about 3 miles, 7 ½ miles southeast of Gilroy, the USGS states. Residents in Hollister and Gilroy reported feeling weak shaking.

A second quake hit at 7:45 a.m. about 12 miles away in Aromas, with a magnitude of 3.2 and a depth of about 4 ½ miles. Residents in Salinas, Watsonville, Hollister and San Juan Bautista reported feeling weak shaking, according to the USGS.