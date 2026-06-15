Lawmakers to seek federal aid in fixing Pacifica Pier damage

Lawmakers on the Peninsula said they will seek federal aid to repair the Pacifica Pier, as crews work to stabilize the landmark structure.

Rep. Sam Liccardo, who represents the community in Congress, is scheduled to hold a press conference Monday morning at the pier calling for aid. Mayor Christine Boles, City Manager Sean Charpentier and other local leaders are also expected to attend.

On June 4, the city closed the pier after large, visible cracks were discovered. Following the initial closure, the cracks worsened, prompting the demolition of the Chit Chat Café at the base of the pier.

Crews are in the middle of a five-day emergency stabilization project to stabilize the area that began on Friday. Officials said work may take place at night during low tide to allow safe access to the area.