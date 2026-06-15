Watch CBS News
Local News

Lawmakers to seek federal aid in fixing Pacifica Pier damage

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

Lawmakers on the Peninsula said they will seek federal aid to repair the Pacifica Pier, as crews work to stabilize the landmark structure.

Rep. Sam Liccardo, who represents the community in Congress, is scheduled to hold a press conference Monday morning at the pier calling for aid. Mayor Christine Boles, City Manager Sean Charpentier and other local leaders are also expected to attend.

On June 4, the city closed the pier after large, visible cracks were discovered. Following the initial closure, the cracks worsened, prompting the demolition of the Chit Chat Café at the base of the pier.

Crews are in the middle of a five-day emergency stabilization project to stabilize the area that began on Friday. Officials said work may take place at night during low tide to allow safe access to the area.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue