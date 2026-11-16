California Attorney General Rob Bonta has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI in the wake of the Hugging Face cyberattack, alleging the company is developing and testing AI models without proper safeguards.

On Monday, Bonta filed the lawsuit in San Francisco Superior Court. The attorney general alleged the company failed to adequately secure and monitor the testing of its increasingly powerful AI models, creating a public nuisance, posing a danger to the public and violating the state's Unfair Competition Law.

"OpenAI's failure to adequately secure and monitor the testing of its highly capable and increasingly powerful AI models represents a danger to the public that must be remedied," Bonta said in the lawsuit. "Like any business, the companies developing these AI models bear the responsibility of doing so safely, transparently, responsibly, and in accordance with law."

In a statement, Bonta said, "While narratives about the Hugging Face attack have evoked science fiction fantasies of rogue AI systems run amok, let me be clear: the Hugging Face attack was the predictable result of an internal culture at OpenAI that prioritizes growth and rapid model development over safety and accountability — and this was only one of 80 known incidents."

The attorney general added, "Without sufficient safeguards and controls, the scope and frequency of this already unacceptable risk will only increase."

Bonta's lawsuit stemmed from an incident OpenAI disclosed in July during testing of two AI models in an isolated environment, one of which was not released to the public. The models figured out a way to break out and connect to the internet to attack Hugging Face.

"It felt very weird and unprecedented to us," Hugging Face CEO Clément Delangue said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Aug. 2. "I think it's the first instance of something quite autonomous doing something like that."

Bonta alleged OpenAI ignored or missed signs demonstrating its AI agents escaped the testing environment leading up to the Hugging Face attack despite assuring the public the testing was conducted under strict controls and with constant oversight. The attorney general also noted that the company had warned of the risks of AI-powered cyberattacks for nearly a decade.

In a statement to CBS News Bay Area, OpenAI spokesperson Drew Pusateri said, "Since the Hugging Face incident, we've undertaken an extensive and transparent effort to understand and address misaligned model activity."

The spokesperson added, "This lawsuit appears to single out OpenAI over a challenge that's been identified by every major AI lab. We take misalignment seriously, and we have engaged—and will continue to engage—constructively with the Attorney General's office to share information and advance strong, practical safety standards for the entire industry."