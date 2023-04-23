1 killed, 2 injured in wrong-way crash on I-280 in Woodside Saturday

Watch CBS News
WOODSIDE -- One person was killed and two were injured in a wrong-way crash Saturday afternoon on Interstate 280 south of Highway 92 in Woodside, the California Highway Patrol said.

A white Ford sedan driving north in the southbound lanes collided with a southbound black BMW, the Highway Patrol said in a series of tweets.

The BMW's driver, described as a woman in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel, police said. A 14-year-old boy who was a passenger in her car was taken to a hospital with major injuries.

The driver of the Ford was arrested and taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Several lanes of I-280 were closed during an investigation and were reopened shortly before 6 p.m., the Highway Patrol tweeted

