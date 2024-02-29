One dead in early morning shooting in West San Jose

Police in San Jose are investigating a deadly shooting early Thursday morning that left a male victim dead in the city's Mitty neighborhood, according to authorities.

Scene of SJ homicide KPIX

The San Jose Police Department posted about the homicide Thursday at around 11:45 a.m., noting that officers were investigating the fatal shooting on the 5000 block of Moorpark Ave. a few blocks from Archbishop Mitty High School.

Police said the shooting happened at around 1:18 a.m. Thursday morning. Officers where still at the crime scene at the time of the post and residents were asked to stay clear of the area.

Video of where police had cordoned off the crime scene appeared to be in the parking lot of the Park Lane Plaza strip mall.

The incident is the ninth homicide in San Jose this year. Authorities have not identified the victim or provided any information regarding a possible suspect or motive.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department.