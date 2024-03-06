Police arrest 1, search for 2nd suspect in deadly San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE – Authorities in the South Bay have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a man was found fatally shot in a San Jose parking lot late last month.

Around 1:15 a.m. on Feb. 29, officers were called to a lot on the 5100 block of Moorpark Avenue in West San Jose following reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The shooting was the city's 9th homicide of 2024.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify the primary suspect. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Dynzel Ghram Brown of Sunnyvale, was arrested around 11:50 p.m. that night.

Dynzel Brown of Sunnyvale is accused in a deadly shooting on Moorpark Avenue in San Jose on February 29, 2024. San Jose Police Department

Brown was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of homicide.

Jail records show Brown is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.

Police are still searching for a second suspect in the case. Officers released a photo of the suspect, who has yet to be identified.

Photo of second suspect in fatal shooting on Moorpark Avenue in San Jose on February 29, 2024. San Jose Police Department

In an update Wednesday, police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone who may know the remaining suspect or who may have information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Barragan or Detective Van Brande of the department's Homicide Unit over email or by calling 408-277-5283.