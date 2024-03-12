Second San Jose homicide suspect arrested in Feb. 29 parking lot shooting

Scene of SJ homicide KPIX

Authorities in San Jose have arrested a second suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who was found in a San Jose parking lot late last month, police said.

Early on the morning of Feb. 29 at approximately 1:18 a.m., San Jose police officers were called to a parking lot located in the 5100 block of Moorpark Avenue for a reported shooting. Arriving officers found an adult male victim inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Park Lane Plaza strip mall suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Jose Police Department homicide unit took over the investigation of the fatal shooting and determined that the victim may have known the suspects and quickly identified 30-year-old Sunnyvale resident Dynzel Ghram Brown as the primary suspect. He was arrested late that evening and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for homicide.

San Jose homicide suspect Jerald Williams Jr.

During the course of the investigation, detectives identified secondary suspect, 26-year-old San Jose resident Jerald Williams Jr. Last Friday, San Jose police units located and apprehended Williams at a San Jose residence. He also was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for homicide related charges.

Police are still investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting. The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity after confirmation and notifying next of kin.

The shooting was the City's 9th homicide of 2024.

Anyone with any other information related to this event is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Barragan #4106 and Detective Van Brande #4542 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 4106@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4542@sanjoseca.gov at 408-277-5283.