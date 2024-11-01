Officials note dramatic drop in Oakland homicides for 2024

Local leaders on Friday morning acknowledged major progress in making Oakland's streets safer.

Every year, Fr. Aidan McAleenan with the St. Columba Catholic Church puts up crosses outside the church, each one representing a person lost to violent crime. For the first time since 2019, there are fewer than 100 crosses spread across the lawn.

According to the Oakland Police Department, there's been a 33% drop in homicides this year. There are currently 71 crosses on that lawn compared to 113 homicides this time last year and 126 total for all of 2023.

A press release about the crosses noted that it was at a meeting at St. Columba Catholic Church in 2012 where community and faith leaders initiated the Ceasefire strategy.

Local leaders honored the victims at the church Friday morning. Mayor Sheng Thao -- who's facing a recall vote next week -- highlighted the impacts made by the Ceasefire program, which she resurrected after taking office.

"We are now seeing results," said Thao. "That means 33% less crosses, 33% less families that have to endure the grief."

Officials said that Oakland has also seen a 37% decrease in overall crime.

"My violence interventionists spend every day and night in the community building relationships with those most vulnerable to violence, and proactively conflict mediating and preventing retaliatory shootings," explained Department of Violence Prevention Chief Dr. Holly Joshi.

The Ceasefire strategy also aims to reduce recidivism and strengthen police and community relations.