Oakland's Children's Fairyland getting $5 million in state funding for major upgrades

Children's Fairyland in Oakland, a favorite among generations of Bay Area families, is getting a cash infusion from the state for overdue repairs and upgrades.

Mayor Barbara Lee's office announced on Monday that Children's Fairyland is getting $5 million from state funding for essential infrastructure, accessibility, and facility upgrades. The funding will go toward the modernization of its attractions, farm animal exhibits, puppet theaters and its hallmark fairytale talking storybook boxes.

The state grant allows the 76-year-old institution to close Phase One of its Strategic Capital Investment Plan and keep the beloved park safe and accessible to the community for generations to come, the Mayor's Office said.

The money is part of a $14 million state budget grant for Oakland small businesses, public safety, transitional housing, and community partners, which includes:

upgrades to the Juntos Fruitvale Cultural Arts Center

expansion of Samuel Merritt University's human trafficking prevention initiative

revitalization of commercial corridors across Oakland

increased staffing and programs for the city's Department of Violence Prevention

additional resources for The Holland transitional housing facility

The funding was championed by State Sen. Jesse Arreguín and Assemblymembers Mia Bonta and Buffy Wicks, with support from Gov. Gavin Newsom, Mayor Lee said in a press release.

"Thank you so much to Senator Jesse Arreguin, Assemblymember Mia Bonta, Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, and Governor Gavin Newsom for investing in Oakland," Lee said in a statement. "This critical funding directly addresses some of our most pressing challenges, including supporting our small businesses, building vibrant neighborhood corridors, advancing violence intervention, and housing our unsheltered neighbors."

Opened in 1950 on the shores of Lake Merritt, Children's Fairyland has introduced generations of children to its hands-on learning and early literacy attractions. Fairyland has remained largely unchanged over the decades, with its nostalgic consistency driving much of the park's appeal over the years.

The park, believed to have been the inspiration for Walt Disney to build Disneyland, was on the brink of financial ruin during the pandemic after being shut down for months. During the closure, Fairyland leadership began initiating a strategic planning process to modernize the facility, improve access and broaden its cultural representation.