Oakland woman's nonprofit combines fashion with service for cancer survivors

An 86-year-old Oakland woman has fashioned a way to help cancer survivors who cannot afford supportive services.

When someone suggested she host a fashion show to benefit cancer survivors, Bobbie Wakefield wove together two passions: style and service.

"You keep living, sooner or later cancer is going to affect you or somebody in your family," Wakefield said.

For the last 16 years, the retired postal worker has staged an annual fundraising fashion show through her nonprofit, Project Loving Life, featuring fashion ensembles from her Oakland retail shop.

"It always has been in my heart to help. I help anybody and everybody that I can," said Wakefield, who's lost several family members to cancer.

Her festive gatherings have raised nearly $100,000 in all, benefiting thousands of cancer survivors a year at the Women's Cancer Resource Center in Berkeley. Most are low income women of color who find hope in the center's Sister-to-Sister program, offering free counseling, support groups, and retreats.

"Bobbie has been our angel all these years," said Dolores Moorehead, the center's community engagement director. "It touches my heart, and I know it touches the women who receive the services because she is that one person who's made a difference."

The American Cancer Society reports for nearly every type of cancer, Black people have a higher mortality rate than white people. For example, African American women are nearly 40% more likely to die from breast cancer, even though they're less likely to be diagnosed.

Kokoye Sande, who calls herself a "cancer thriver," says she has the assurance that she need not persevere alone.

"It's meant support, to be around women who look like me, not always the same interests, but have suffered the same thing," Sande said.

Wakefield knows her fundraising efforts matter. Well into her 80s, she shows no signs of slowing down on the runway of life. For the annual gala, Wakefield coordinates all the details, but she credits her Project Loving Life volunteers, including her three children and their families, for making sure everything runs seamlessly.

Daughter Felicia Desboine says the family and other volunteers just try to keep up with her unwavering commitment to serve.

"People that have known her for 20, 30 years, it's consistent, her heart, her compassion," said Desboine.

The 16th Annual Gala and Luncheon will be on Saturday, October 10 at SDES Alvarado Portugese Cultural Center in Union City. The goal is to raise $30,000 for the Women's Cancer Resource Center.