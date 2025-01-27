1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at weekend sideshow in East Oakland

Raw Video: Scene of deadly shooting at sideshow in East Oakland

One person has died and two people were hospitalized with injuries following a shooting that took place during a sideshow in East Oakland over the weekend.

According to Oakland Police, officers were called to the 900 block of East 12th Street, between 9th and 10th avenues, around 7:45 p.m. Police said they were investigating multiple ShotSpotter activations during illegal sideshow activity.

Responding officers found evidence of a shooting, but did not find the victims.

A short time later, police were told that three people with gunshot wounds had arrived at a local hospital.

One of the victims succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The victim's name is being withheld as next-of-kin are being notified, police said.

Meanwhile, the other two victims were listed in "stable condition."

A preliminary investigation determined that the three people were victims of the shooting on the 900 block of East 12th Street.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section of the Oakland Police Department at 510-238-3821 or the department's tip line at 510-238-7950. Videos or photos that could aid in the investigation should be sent to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.