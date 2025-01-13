Oakland teen arrested in connection with fatal shooting the day after Christmas

Police in Oakland on Monday confirmed the recent arrest of a 15-year-old in connection with the fatal shooting that left a man dead the day after Christmas.

According to a press release posted on social media by the Oakland Police Department on Monday afternoon, the juvenile suspect was arrested in connection with the homicide of Ponciano "Chano" Tule Bernal on December 26 of last year on the 1100 block of Foothill Blvd.

On the day of the shooting, officers responded to the area of Foothill Blvd. at around 4:15 p.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter activation. Arriving officers found Tule Bernal, who had sustained at least one gunshot wound. Paramedic were called to the incident, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to reports, the 48-year-old victim was shot after confronting a trio of Oakland teenagers who allegedly stole a scooter from Tule Bernal's 14-year-old son. While police did not provide information on when the reportedly male juvenile suspect was taken into custody, media reports indicated the arrest happened during the first week of January.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office has filed charges against the juvenile suspect for their involvement in the crime, police said.

Police noted the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510)238-3821. Anyone with videos or photos that could assist with the investigation is asked to send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.