Oakland street vendors address City Council, blast "aggressive" enforcement actions

A group of street vendors in Oakland say that in the past few months, enforcement actions against them have become increasingly aggressive. On Tuesday, they addressed the City Council about what they say are threats to a form of commerce with a long-standing tradition in the city.

On Foothill Avenue in Oakland's Fruitvale District, most street vendors were busy preparing food and drinks for their customers, but one small group took their Tuesday off to appear before members of the City Council.

"I want you to know that street vending is not just about food or commerce. It's about dignity. It's about who gets to exist in public space," said Needa Bee, a local activist and street vendor.

Bee said street vending is part of an Oakland tradition that goes back generations. Despite that history, she said that beginning on April 1st, the city began cracking down on unlicensed sellers. Videos show city workers tearing down canopies and throwing coolers and grills into garbage trucks to be crushed as the owners looked on.

"Agencies have been working together to come onto street vendors without notice, without warning, without citation, and throw away their entire setup," Bee told CBS News Bay Area. "Not just food, but canopies, tables, grills, refrigeration, everything! It's devastating. People have completely lost their ability to sustain themselves. They've destroyed people's entire livelihoods."

Oakland Councilmember Ken Houston said he believes people should be given fair warning, but said he makes no apologies for the new enforcement efforts.

"If you've got a permit and you're legal, it's okay," Houston said. "But if you're blocking the sidewalk, you don't have trash service, you don't have a health certificate from Alameda County, you need not be there, period. You have to follow the rules. The city is now enforcing rules, right? This is what we're doing now. You have a new administration, you have a new mayor, you have change in the city of Oakland.

The councilmember added, "If you're used to doing business the old way, it's not going to happen any longer."

Sometimes, these crackdowns can turn tense. In a video from last week, a young woman named Joyous Miralle was mistakenly swept up and handcuffed by police investigating a vendor illegally selling alcohol. She was released after a few minutes, but Miralle said it didn't take much for things to take on a violent edge.

"I think it's very strong and aggressive, you know? Oakland has always had vendors, for years. This is not something new that just happened to pop up overnight," said Miralle.

When asked if she thought the enforcement was a concerted effort, she said, "I feel like they definitely don't want us there, for sure. Hopefully, with us showing up today and talking about it, they realize that we see what's going on and are trying to organize within ourselves."

"I think that we're at the point where something has to change because it's becoming so popular," said Jermaine Brewer, a full-time vendor

Brewer said he could see both sides of the issue and explained that he understands why owners of brick-and-mortar businesses would object to someone simply setting up a canopy on the sidewalk, but added that most vendors are simply using one of the few ways they have to make an honest living.

"If we were out selling drugs, then it would be a totally different thing," said Brewer. "So, I think people are just trying to find a ground in entrepreneurship and move forward and put us in a better place," he finished.

The vendors said they would like to open a dialogue with the city, something they say didn't happen before the enforcement actions began. Brewer said he hopes a compromise can be reached that will allow people like him to get their start.