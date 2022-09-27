2 injured in East Oakland shooting

OAKLAND -- Two people were shot and injured in Oakland Tuesday morning, police said.

Oakland police said the shooting happened shortly after 10 a.m. at 98th Ave. and Edes Ave. in the Brookfield Village neighborhood in East Oakland.

Officers arrived and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The Oakland Fire Department and ambulance staff arrived to treat the victims. Their conditions were not available.

Police at the scene of a shooting at 98th Ave. and Nevada St. in East Oakland, September 27, 2022. CBS

Video from the shooting scene showed at least two dozen yellow evidence markers on the ground in front of the driveway of a home on Edes Ave. at Nevada St., one block west of 98th Ave.

The scene was still active as of 11:30 a.m. and people were being urged to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.