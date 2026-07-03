Shooting in East Oakland injures 2

Two people were hospitalized following a shooting late Thursday night in Oakland, police said.

In a press statement, the Oakland Police Department said officers responding to a report of a shooting occurred shortly after 11:00 p.m. on July 2, 2026, in the area of Bancroft and 77th avenues in the Arroyo Viejo/Eastmont neighborhoods of East Oakland. The officers found a victim who had been shot and shortly after located another shooting victim two blocks south on Parker Avenue.

Medics arrived and took both victims to a hospital, and they were listed in stable condition, police said.

As officers investigated, they found a shooting scene on 77th Avenue near Bancroft, adjacent to Arroyo Viejo Park, where multiple bullet casings were found.

There was no word on any suspects or motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Police Department's assault unit at (510) 238-3426. People with videos or photos to share were asked to send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.