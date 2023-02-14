Woman forced into restroom, sexually assaulted near Oakland's Lake Merritt; Suspect sought

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland were seeking the public's help in finding a suspect in a sexual assault Monday morning.

The assault happened at a location on the 200 block of Grand Ave. just after 11:30 a.m. Oakland Police said a man entered a building in the area and forced the victim into a restroom where he sexually assaulted her.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect Monday. He was described as a black male, 25-30 years old, about 5'10", 140 pounds with a beard He was wearing a neon yellow cap, black jacket, black graphic t-shirt with a white design on the front, blue jeans, black sneakers (possibly Adidas) with yellow stripes on the sides, a distinctive gold chain necklace with diamonds, and a tattoo on his left hand.

Police urged anyone who recognizes the person or knows anything about the case to contact the OPD Special Victims Unit at (510) 238-3641 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.