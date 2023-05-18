Popeyes fast-food chain closes Oakland franchisee over worker abuse, violence claims

OAKLAND -- The Popeyes fast-food chain shut down a franchisee in Oakland Thursday following allegations of worker abuse, underage workers and violence at the restaurant.

Two 17-year-old workers at the Popeyes restaurant at 7007 International Blvd. near the Oakland Coliseum on Wednesday filed labor and safety claims with CalOSHA and the state Department of Industrial Relations, alleging an unsafe work environment and claiming management and security guards are not trained to handle ongoing incidents.

Among the claims, the teenage workers complained of being "subjected to ongoing sexual harassment and workplace violence." Managers were said to be strict with work schedules, compelling teen employees to work long hours during school nights and alleging one co-worker began working at the age of 13, working up to six days a week.

The workers also referred to an incident in February captured in a viral video which shows someone jumping over the counter and assaulting a worker while a person identified as a manager is seen hitting the assailant with a baseball bat.

Popeyes told CBS News Bay Area in an email it was investigating the claims.

"Based on the allegations made this morning by team members at a restaurant owned by one of our franchisees, we have immediately shut down his restaurant and have started a swift investigation," the statement said. "We will not tolerate any violation of employment laws and if any of these allegations prove true, we will take action against this franchisee."

At the time the Feb. 28 viral video was posted, Popeyes responded with a statement saying, "We have no tolerance for violence of any kind in our restaurants. We are working with the Franchisee who owns and operates this location to ensure violence like this does not happen again."

The franchisee was identified in the claims as CEO Mohammad Zarif Noor and secretary Sedig Joe Amin. CBS News Bay Area has not been able to reach them for a statement as of Thursday afternoon.