Oakland police release security camera video showing King Estates school shooting suspects

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland on Monday afternoon released security camera video that showed the two still at large suspects in the mass shooting at the King Estates campus last week.

Chief LeRonne Armstrong announced the pending release of the video earlier Monday during a press conference addressing the mass shooting at the school as well as two more recent shootings that happened over the weekend in Oakland, including a shooting at a birthday party that left two teenage Berkeley brothers dead.

King Estates campus shooting video images. CBS

The terrifying targeted shooting on Wednesday at the East Bay school complex left two students, a counselor, a security guard and two others wounded, police said. 30 rounds ripped through the campus at 1 p.m. as the suspects ran into an entrance at the complex and sprayed bullets into the building. Police have said that the shooting appears to be gang related.

"In the video, you can see two armed individuals come onto campus. Moments later, they are running from campus with firearms in their hands," Armstrong said during the Monday press conference.

Police are releasing this video in hopes that someone in the community can help identify the individuals wanted in connection with the shooting.

The King Estates complex of schools is shared by Rudsdale Newcomer and Bay Area Technology School (BayTech) at 8210 Fontaine St. in the city's Oak Knoll/Golf Links neighborhood. The Sojourner Truth Independent Study online learning program is also based there but has no students at the site.

Oakland Unified School District officials acknowledged the impact that the violence at the school would have on both students and staff there.

"We know this is going to affect a lot of people at our school over at the King Estate campus for a long time," said OUSD spokesperson John Sasaki last week.

On Thursday, the district announced that the King Estates campus would remain closed and classes would be cancelled for the Rudsdale High School and Sojourner Truth (SJT) Independent Study communities at least through Monday, Oct. 3.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.