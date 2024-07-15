Watch CBS News
Crime

Oakland police investigate stabbing in Coliseum neighborhood

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now Afternoon Edition 7-15-2024
PIX Now Afternoon Edition 7-15-2024 08:26

Police in Oakland are investigating a stabbing late Monday that left one victim injured not far from the Oakland Coliseum, according to authorities.

Police said the stabbing occurred on the 7100 block of Hamilton Street a few blocks from Hegenberger Rd. just before 12 p.m. Arriving officers found a victim who sustained at least one stab wound. Responding paramedic personnel arrived at the scene to assist and transported the victim to an area hospital where they are listed in stable condition. 

Police said the stabbing is under active investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426. Any videos or photos that could assist with the investigation can be sent to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.