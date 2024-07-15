Oakland police investigate stabbing in Coliseum neighborhood

Police in Oakland are investigating a stabbing late Monday that left one victim injured not far from the Oakland Coliseum, according to authorities.

Police said the stabbing occurred on the 7100 block of Hamilton Street a few blocks from Hegenberger Rd. just before 12 p.m. Arriving officers found a victim who sustained at least one stab wound. Responding paramedic personnel arrived at the scene to assist and transported the victim to an area hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

Police said the stabbing is under active investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426. Any videos or photos that could assist with the investigation can be sent to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov