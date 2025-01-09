Oakland police ask for help finding 14-year-old boy missing since Saturday
Oakland police are asking for the public's help finding a 14-year-old boy who went missing last weekend.
Dahe'Lyn Ewing was last seen Saturday around 2:45 p.m. in the 8000 block of Greenridge Drive. Ewing was wearing a green sweat suit and black Crocs.
Ewing is described as a Black boy standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Ewing's whereabouts can call the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.