East Bay News

Oakland police ask for help finding 14-year-old boy missing since Saturday

CBS/Bay City News Service

Oakland police are asking for the public's help finding a 14-year-old boy who went missing last weekend. 

Dahe'Lyn Ewing was last seen Saturday around 2:45 p.m. in the 8000 block of Greenridge Drive. Ewing was wearing a green sweat suit and black Crocs. 

Ewing is described as a Black boy standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Ewing's whereabouts can call the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.

