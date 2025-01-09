Oakland police ask for help finding 14-year-old boy missing since Saturday

Oakland police are asking for the public's help finding a 14-year-old boy who went missing last weekend.

Help OPD locate Dahe’Lyn Ewing. He's a 14 y.o., Black male, 5’9”, 130 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Last contacted 1/4/25 in the 8000 block of Greenridge Dr., at 2:45 PM wearing a green sweat suit and black Crocs.



Call the OPD Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641. pic.twitter.com/qPZD6t9VOF — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) January 9, 2025

Dahe'Lyn Ewing was last seen Saturday around 2:45 p.m. in the 8000 block of Greenridge Drive. Ewing was wearing a green sweat suit and black Crocs.

Ewing is described as a Black boy standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Ewing's whereabouts can call the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.