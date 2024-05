Oaklanders weigh in as new police chief Floyd Mitchell takes over Oaklanders are weighing in as Floyd Mitchell takes over as police chief in Oakland following a lengthy search and amid concerns about rising crime. Wilson Walker reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv