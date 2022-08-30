Oakland police chief decries 'incomprehensible' gun violence; 6 homicides in 4 days

OAKLAND -- In what has become a familiar scene, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong on Monday held a press conference to offer details on the latest round of deadly street violence, identifying the six homicide victims killed in Oakland over the last four days.

Armstrong himself made note of the alarming regularity with which he has been holding such press briefings Monday afternoon.

"This is the fourth Monday news conference this month that I've held to address the extreme amount of violence that we've seen, and this weekend was no different," Armstrong said. "Sadly, we are coming off the heels of the deadliest month and the deadliest week that we've had all year. I'm afraid that our community is becoming numb to this horrific behavior. Six homicides in the past four days is incomprehensible."

Armstrong then went on to provide information about the four deadly incidents that police were investigating.

The first homicide he spoke about happened early Thursday evening. At around 5:30 p.m., police responded to a ShotSpotter call on the 2400 block of 64th Avenue. Arriving officers found a male adult Oakland resident suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers attempted life-saving measures but the gunshot victim died at the scene.

Armstrong said the victim was later identified as 19-year-old Isaiah Sanchez.

Police at the scene of a deadly shooting, vehicle crash on MLK Jr. Way in Oakland. KPIX

He also identified the victims who died in the triple homicide Friday evening on the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. In that incident, police said a gunman shot and killed a man. The victim's friends returned fire and killed the gunman. Investigators said the gunman lost control of his car, ran over, and killed a bicyclist.

Police said all three men died at the scene. On Monday, Armstrong identified the men as 36-year-old Devin Woodfox, 46-year-old Tyrone Banks and 48-year-old Tanelle Williams. He also mentioned visiting the crime scene on Friday.

"What a horrific scene it was," Armstrong remembered. He said police were following up on leads as the investigation into the triple homicide continues.

On Sunday morning, Oakland Police Department received a call regarding a person shot on the 600 block of Sycamore Street near I-980 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just before 9:30 a.m. Arriving officers located a adult male Oakland resident in a car who was suffering from apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Armstrong identified the victim as Maurice Wilson.

The sixth life was claimed in a shooting that happened earlier Sunday morning. At around 1:30 a.m., police responded to vehicle collision on 2400 block of Park Boulevard. Arriving officers found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures taken by officers, the victim died at the scene.

That homicide victim was identified as 22-year-old Capri Anderson.

Armstrong also addressed the shooting at an Oakland middle school that happened only hours before his Monday press briefing. In that incident at Madison Park Academy, police found the 13-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers said they were also able to quickly take one person into custody and recover the firearm used in the shooting.

Armstrong said there have been 83 homicides in Oakland this year, two less than the city reported at the same time last year.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to contact Oakland homicide detectives at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.