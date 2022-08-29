Watch CBS News
Teen shot, arrest made following shooting at Oakland school

OAKLAND – A juvenile victim was found shot at a school in East Oakland Monday afternoon and an arrest has been made, police said.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Capistrano Drive on reports of a shooting. The address is the location of Madison Park Academy.

When police arrived, they found the 13-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers said they were also able to quickly take one person into custody and recover the firearm used in the shooting.

Oakland police investigate shooting at Madison Park Academy
Oakland police investigate shooting at Madison Park Academy. CBS

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

A campus in the Oakland Unified School District, Madison Park Academy serves about 750 students in grades 6-12.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 3:20 PM

