Oakland police arrest car burglary suspect after high-speed chase

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland arrested a car burglary suspect after a high-speed chase through the city Tuesday afternoon.

The CBS News Bay Area helicopter started tracking the suspect, driving a white mid-size SUV, driving North on I-880. That suspect exited the freeway at Market St. and continued to speed down surface streets, weaving through traffic and nearly causing multiple crashes.

The suspect eventually drove down Telegraph Ave., turned onto 42nd St. and stopped under a SR-24 overpass, not far from the MacArthur BART Station.

After several minutes, with an Oakland Police Department cruiser approaching, the suspect drove off and parked at a nearby apartment building on 41st St.

The suspect then got out of the vehicle and began walking down Dover St., when they were arrested by OPD officers just before 4 p.m.