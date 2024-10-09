Person found dead at Oakland home investigated as a homicide

Oakland police are investigating the apparent homicide of a victim found inside a home during a wellness check Tuesday evening.

Officers responded around 6:45 p.m. to a wellness check requested at a residence in the 2900 block of School Street and found a victim who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said Wednesday. The person's name was not immediately released.

Police said the person had suffered injuries but authorities did not specify what the injuries were. Homicide investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Oakland police homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or a tip line at (510) 238-7950. Any videos or photos that could help the investigation can be sent to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.