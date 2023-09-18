Oakland officials face more criticism from community over lost crime-fighting funds; "This is the mayor's fault"

OAKLAND -- Frustrated Oakland community leaders rallied Monday to demand answers after the city botching the application process for millions of dollars in state crime fighting funds.

Members of the Oakland chapter of the NAACP, Oakland Chinatown community leaders and church activists were among those attending the meeting calling out city officials for the recent failure to apply for funds from the Organized Retail Theft Grant Program.

ALSO READ: Oakland officials missed deadline for grant funds to combat organized retail theft

The Oakland City Adminstrator said the application for the organized retail theft grant funds was submitted to the state, but it was incomplete.

Community members voiced their frustration over the news, saying this was a missed opportunity for Oakland with local businesses and residents facing an uptick in property crime.

ALSO READ: Oakland residents blast city snafu over application for anti-crime funds

"'Missed the deadline' sounds like negligence. Sounds like somebody was not focused on what was needed; what was necessary to do," said McConnell Group CEO and Oakland NAACP Member Greg McConnell.

"What is going on in Oakland is a civil rights issue," added Oakland NAACP President Cynthia Adams. "The buck stops with the mayor. This is the mayor's fault. It stops with the mayor. We need to hear from the mayor."

Last week, the Oakland branch of the NAACP ripped city officials over the failed application process in a letter.

"This was an epic failure. We desperately needed these funds, but we got nothing," the letter read. "We need strong, effective leadership. Shame on all who failed to get desperately needed funding when all they had to do was submit the application on time."

On Friday morning, multiple Oakland retailers were hit by thieves, underlining the challenges faced by small business owners amid rising crime rates and the loss of state funds to fight the very problems plaguing them.

"It's sad. It makes you sad. You wonder what's going on," said Reza Aryan, co-owner of Jewel Box in Montclair that lost in the neighborhood of $15,000 to $20,000 in the incident.

Mayor Sheng Thao was asked about the city missing the deadline at her Town Talk event Sunday. She directed questions about the state grant money application to City Administrator Jestin Johnson. He called the outcome unacceptable.

"We certainly accept responsibility – I accept responsibility – for what was lost," Johnson said Sunday. "Quite frankly, we just missed it. We failed in that space. There really isn't an excuse. All I can say is we will certainly look at this as an opportunity to improve and move forward"

While Oakland missed out on the over $267 million in funds the state made available, several jurisdictions across the Bay Area got a share of the grant money, including $2 million that went to the Alameda County District Attorney.

Across the Bay in San Francisco, the police department got $15 million to support the fight against retail crime. San Mateo County and Santa Clara County and Bay Area cities including Campbell, Daly City, Fremont, Modesto, Newark, Palo Alto, San Bruno, San Jose, San Ramon, Santa Rosa, and Vacaville all qualified for funding through the grant application process.