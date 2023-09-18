Overnight shooting critically injures 1 inside East Oakland home

Police in Oakland are investigating a shooting that critically injured a person early Monday in East Oakland.

The shooting was reported just after 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of 92nd Avenue, when officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation.

While en route to the scene, they received reports that someone was hit by gunfire. When they arrived, they found a victim inside a residence with a gunshot wound, according to a press release from Oakland police.

Paramedics provided medical aid and the victim was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police representatives were asked for more details about the shooting but would provide no other information.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510)238-3426.

