Oakland high school dedicates podcast studio in honor of student killed in 1997

Nearly three decades after losing his daughter to gun violence, Donald Lacy returned to the Oakland high school where she once studied for a dedication honoring her life and giving a new generation of students a platform to share their stories.

"The ATU Academy x Lo'Eshe Lacy Podcast Studio" at McClymonds High School was dedicated in memory of Lo'Eshe, who was 16 when she was killed in 1997. She and her best friend, Maya McGhee-Nelson, were shot outside the school in an incident of youth gun violence. They were innocent bystanders. McGhee-Nelson survived.

"She was my first born child. My only daughter," Donald Lacy said.

Lo'Eshe loved to rap, dance and sing. Her father, who recently retired after 48 years in radio, recalled how she would visit his radio show and deliver her own reports.

Now, 29 years after her death, her voice is inspiring students to find their own.

The dedication ceremony brought an emotional surprise when McGhee-Nelson walked into the room. Seeing his daughter's childhood friend again moved Lacy, who recalled the girls growing up together.

"You all gotta give me a little grace," he told the audience through tears. "To see my girl Maya walking through that door. Whew. I still see y'all's snotty noses running around the house!"

Addressing McGhee-Nelson, he added, "God don't make mistakes. You were here because he wanted you here."

The moment underscored how the loss of Lo'Eshe continues to shape the lives of those who knew her.

But the ceremony also marked a new beginning.

When Lacy was invited to unveil the podcast studio bearing his daughter's name, he reacted with visible emotion as he entered and saw the space for the first time.

The ATU Academy's founder Armand Carr, who helped lead the dedication, said the studio ensures Lo'Eshe's legacy will continue.

"Her voice is still being heard," Carr said. "Just because you're not here physically, your spiritual voice still carries on."

The studio is designed to give students a place to express their ideas, creativity and perspectives through podcasting.

For 16-year-old Yasmin Taylor, the opportunity means being able to share her thoughts with others and hear different points of view.

"I'm able to share my ideas and my creativity with others," Taylor said. "I think it's important to get everybody's perspective."

During the ceremony, Taylor interviewed Lacy inside the new studio, asking what he hoped people would take away from the space.

His answer focused on the next generation.

"That... young people need these vehicles," Lacy said. "Old guys like me, we had our time, so what can I do to help empower you?"

For Lacy, the studio is more than a memorial. It is a way to ensure his daughter's story is remembered not only for how her life ended, but for the promise she carried and the impact she hoped to make.

Addressing the students, he offered a final message of encouragement.

"All three of y'all got an impact you gonna make," he said. "Believe that, believe that."