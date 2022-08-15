Watch CBS News
Crime

Shooting near Oakland's Lake Merritt injures 1

/ CBS San Francisco

Raw Video: Scene of shooting near Lake Merritt in Oakland
Raw Video: Scene of shooting near Lake Merritt in Oakland 00:54

OAKLAND -- A shooting near Lake Merritt in Oakland left one person injured Monday afternoon.

Oakland police said the shooting happened at around 1:45 p.m. on the 600 block of Bellevue Avenue. Dispatchers received several calls to 9-1-1 reporting the shooting.

Officers found a male victim but provided no other details. Police cars and officers were seen surrounding a red sedan in the area of the Edoff Memorial Bandstand. Other officers were seen deploying a drone during the investigation. 

People were urged to avoid the area. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.  

First published on August 15, 2022 / 4:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.