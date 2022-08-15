Shooting near Oakland's Lake Merritt injures 1

Raw Video: Scene of shooting near Lake Merritt in Oakland

Raw Video: Scene of shooting near Lake Merritt in Oakland

Raw Video: Scene of shooting near Lake Merritt in Oakland

OAKLAND -- A shooting near Lake Merritt in Oakland left one person injured Monday afternoon.

Oakland police said the shooting happened at around 1:45 p.m. on the 600 block of Bellevue Avenue. Dispatchers received several calls to 9-1-1 reporting the shooting.

Officers found a male victim but provided no other details. Police cars and officers were seen surrounding a red sedan in the area of the Edoff Memorial Bandstand. Other officers were seen deploying a drone during the investigation.

People were urged to avoid the area. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.