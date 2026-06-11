Oakland lands $9.3M in funding to fight illegal dumping as residents seek easier disposal options

Oakland is rolling out a major new strategy to confront one of its most persistent quality-of-life problems - illegal dumping - backed by a record-breaking $9.3 million investment from a private foundation.

City leaders say the funding from philanthropic foundation Crankstart will help expand enforcement tools, including surveillance cameras and drone operations, while also boosting outreach to residents about legal ways to dispose of bulky waste. But critics argue the city's first priority should be removing barriers that make it difficult for people to get rid of large items legally.

"For years, Oakland has been responding to illegal dumping," said Liam Garland, the director of Oakland Public Works. "Today we're investing in reducing it."

From mattresses and broken furniture to piles of household trash, illegal dumping remains a highly visible issue across neighborhoods. But under the new initiative, officials say the goal is to both prevent illegal dumping and strengthen enforcement against it.

"Our residents deserve basics. Clean streets," said Mayor Barbara Lee.

Crankstart is a Bay Area philanthropic foundation funded by billionaire venture capitalist Michael Moritz and his wife, artist Harriet Heyman. The group has previously backed civic improvement projects in San Francisco, including the transformation of Embarcadero Plaza and revitalization efforts along Powell Street.

"As a foundation, we are focused on the foundations of a healthy society," Crankstart CEO Missy Narula said.

Now, Oakland is embracing a public-private model that city leaders say will bring new resources to the fight. The funding will support expansion of the city's illegal dumping camera network, continuation of a drone pilot program launched earlier this year, testing of larger trash containers, and increased public awareness campaigns around free bulky-item pickup services.

But is the bulky item pick-up process easy and affordable enough for every resident?

A recent city audit found that residents in multi-family housing use the city's free bulky pickup program far less often than homeowners, even though apartment residents make up a large share of the population served.

One longtime Oakland junk hauler says cost is often the deciding factor. He says many of the calls he gets come from renters who feel stuck. One reason, he says, is that single-family homes in Oakland are allotted two free bulky pick ups a year, and renters in big apartment buildings are allotted only one.

"I tell them our minimum is $150 - I pay my guys a living wage, the minimum at the dump is $40 - and they simply can't afford it," said Kevin Torrey, owner and founder of American Hauling in Oakland.

According to Torrey, when legal options are too expensive or confusing, some residents turn to illegal dumping.

"So they end up shoulder-tapping a neighbor or somebody that throws it on a truck and dumps it in West Oakland somewhere," said Torrey.

City officials say they have recently streamlined the process, allowing tenants of large, multifamily complexes to schedule pickups directly rather than going through their landlord.

"They can schedule it themselves, they don't need to go through the property manager or building owner," said Kristin Hathaway, Oakland Public Works assitant director.

With the new funding now in place, city leaders say they will closely track which strategies reduce dumping most effectively, while significantly expanding enforcement.

Oakland's long-running "Bulky Block Party" program, which once allowed residents to drop off large items for free, ended last year. City officials have not announced any plans to bring it back.

Oakland residents may schedule free appointments to bring bulky items directly to the landfill at 2615 Davis Street in San Leandro.