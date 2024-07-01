Watch CBS News
2 dead in separate homicides in Oakland over the weekend

Oakland police are investigating two homicides from Saturday evening and early Monday morning.

The first happened just after 7 p.m. in the 8400 block of Edes Avenue in East Oakland on Saturday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a person who had been shot at least once, police said.

The victim, whose name wasn't released, was taken to the hospital, where the person died of injuries.

The second homicide happened at about 12:45 a.m. Monday on the 8400 block of Enterprise Way, just a few blocks away from the first shooting.

The victim, a Hayward man whose name wasn't released, was taken by paramedics to a hospital, where he died.

Police didn't say if they think the shootings are connected. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950. Videos and photos can be sent to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

