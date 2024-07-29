Vegetation fires set along Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland allegedly by person with blowtorch

Police detained a person allegedly seen using a blowtorch Monday to set multiple vegetation fires along the Interstate Highway 880 corridor in Oakland, authorities said.

The Oakland Fire Department said crews responded to a series of fires between Fruitvale Avenue and High Street/Oakport Street at around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

The fires emitted smoke that wafted across traffic lanes on Highway 880 and created backups in both directions, KCBS Radio reported.

Traffic Advisory: OFD Crews are responding to multiple vegetation fires along I-880 between between Fruitvale Ave and High Street/Oakport Street. Please drive carefully. @KCBSAMFMTraffic — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) July 29, 2024

The Fire Department said crews were able to extinguish all the fires and units were released from the scenes as of 1:10 p.m. and that police had detained a person observed setting the fires with a blowtorch.

Oakland police had not yet issued a public statement on the fires or the individual detained. The fire department had no immediate word on the extent of the area burned.