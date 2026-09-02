Downtown Oakland buildings burn near Highway 880

Fire burned three buildings in downtown Oakland adjacent to Interstate Highway 880 on Wednesday afternoon.

The Oakland Fire Department said the single-alarm fire was burning on Webster Street between 6th and 7th streets just north of the freeway. About 30 firefighters were at the scene, the department said.

Firefighters knocked the fire down as of 2 p.m., and crews remained to continue mopping up hotspots, the department said.

Update 1) Single alarm fire between 6th and 7th St on Webster There are approximately 30 firefighters on scene. Three buildings currently impacted by this fire (mix of residential and commercial). Call came in at 108pm, 25min into incident. No injuries reported so far https://t.co/3Fd2FACBsq pic.twitter.com/rWsVwgF2tZ — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) September 2, 2026

The buildings were described as a mix of residential and commercial, with the initial call coming at 1:08 p.m. The fire was contained to the main building of origin with some minor damage to the two others properties, the department said.

A firefighter was treated and released at the scene for a minor injury.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Traffic on Interstate 880 was slowed around the area but no lanes were closed on the elevated freeway just east of the Interstate 980 connector. Webster at 7th Street was shutdown to traffic and people were urged to avoid Webster below 13th Street.