2 people shot dead in separate Oakland homicides within 12 hours

Despite drop in violent crime, Oakland still has reputation for being unsafe

Despite drop in violent crime, Oakland still has reputation for being unsafe

Despite drop in violent crime, Oakland still has reputation for being unsafe

Two people were shot and killed in separate incidents in Oakland within 12 hours Monday evening and Tuesday morning, police said.

The first shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Monday on the 4300 block of Fleming Avenue in the city's Maxwell Park neighborhood. Oakland police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation and arrived to find one victim who had been shot at least once.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

On Tuesday just before 7:15 a.m., police said officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1400 block of 14th Street in the Prescott neighborhood of West Oakland.

Officers located a man in front of the Auto-Chlor System restaurant supply company at 1350 14th Street who had been shot at least once. Paramedics arrived to administer lifesaving measures, but the victim died at the scene. police said.

The killings come as Oakland police announced the city was poised to end the year with fewer than 100 homicides, the first time the city has seen a significant drop in homicides post-pandemic.

Police have reported 84 homicides in 2024, down from 125 in the same period last year, which is a 33% reduction, although the total is still more than San Francisco and San Jose homicide totals combined. OPD's latest weekly crime statistics also show overall crime is down 34% in 2024 from last year.

The identity of both victims was withheld pending the notification of their families. Anyone with information about either homicide can contact Oakland police at (510) 238-3821 or at the tip line at (510) 238-7950. People with videos or photos that could help investigators were asked to send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.