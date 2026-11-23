An Oakland police officer shot and killed an armed suspect early Monday morning, the police department said.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Hegenberger Road just south of Interstate Highway 880 and north of Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport. Police said in a press release that officers were dispatched to reports of a person with a firearm and when they arrived they engaged with the armed man.

Police said that an officer opened fire and fatally shot the man, who was unidentified. It was later determined that the firearm was a replica, police said.

Pursuant to state law, the California Department of Justice will lead the investigation into the fatal shooting, which will later be turned over to the DOJ's special prosecution section for independent review, the department said.

The DOJ said anyone who has information related to the shooting was asked to call the department at (916) 210-2871.